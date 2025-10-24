Titabor youths build upper Assam's first German-tech temperature controlled farm

Jorhat, October 24: Four youth from Titabar in Jorhat district established Upper Assam’s first temperature-controlled boiler farm using German technology, setting an example of self-reliance.

At a time when many youths are leaving the state in search of employment, Parameswar Sonowal and his three friends have chosen to stay back and build opportunities within their own community. Their modern poultry venture, aptly named ‘Shashwat’, aims to combine advanced farming technology with sustainable rural development.

The farm, spread across a large plot of land in Titabar, was inaugurated by Kumud Chandra Kachari, Chief Executive Member of the Thengal Autonomous Council, who lauded the initiative as a model for self-sustained local development.

“This is a remarkable initiative that reflects the spirit of Assamese self-reliance. The Shashwat farm, equipped with modern technology, can house up to 14,000 chickens at once and operates through automatic feeding and watering systems. Such ventures will create employment and open new livelihood opportunities for local youth,” Kachari said during the inauguration.

The facility’s use of German temperature-control systems ensures stable conditions even during harsh winters - a feature rarely seen in Upper Assam’s poultry sector. The technology allows precise management of environmental factors, ensuring optimal growth and hygiene for the birds.

Explaining the inspiration behind the venture, Parameswar Sonowal, one of the founders, said, “It all began during a casual discussion with my friends. We wondered if we could build a poultry farm that uses modern, environment-controlled systems. With that dream, we started building ‘Shashwat’, and after nine months of effort, we finally made it a reality.”

Sonowal added that the farm’s establishment was not just about business but about creating employment and setting an example for others.

“This project has already provided jobs to a few people, and more permanent employment will follow. We plan to set up eight to ten more farms, each with a capacity of 20,000 to 25,000 chickens, across different parts of Assam,” he said.

During the event, Kachari emphasised the long-term benefits of the initiative, noting that the first batch of chickens would be ready for sale within 35 to 40 days, each weighing around 2.5 to 3 kilograms.

“This hygienic, automated farm is unlike any traditional poultry setup. It shows what young entrepreneurs can achieve when they combine technology with vision,” he remarked.

By harnessing global technology and local talent, these four entrepreneurs have created an advanced agricultural enterprise and reignited hope for self-reliant economic growth in Assam.