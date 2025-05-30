Titabor youth burns Gaurav Gogoi's effigy amid Pak visit allegations

Jorhat, May 30: Following the admission of the newly-appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief, Gaurav Gogoi, regarding his alleged visit to Pakistan on Wednesday, protests were led by the youth of Titabor on Thursday, condemning Gogoi’s actions.

Braving the rains on Thursday, protestors expressed their anger through slogans and burnt an effigy of the Lok Sabha MP.

The youth questioned the admission made by Gaurav Gogoi and demanded an explanation from him.

“Why did our MP go to Pakistan? The question was raised by the Chief Minister and the people of Assam. After months of evading the question, he finally admitted his visit to Pakistan on Wednesday. His admission has left us humiliated,” said one protestor, Bhaskar Saikia, on Thursday.

The protestors questioned the reason behind Gogoi’s alleged visit to the neighbouring country as they burned the effigy of the MP.

“Pakistan is an enemy country that has always conspired against India, its people, and its government. It carried out the Mumbai 26/11 attack and the Pulwama attack, among several others. What was the reason behind his visit to Pakistan? We urge him to respond to this question,” another protestor said.

He further added that if the MP did not reveal the reason behind his alleged visit to Pakistan, they would be compelled to carry out a larger protest in the days to come.

Notably, the protests in Titabor against Gogoi’s alleged visit to Pakistan come two days before his scheduled visit to his constituency on Saturday.

Gogoi is set to visit Jorhat on Saturday, followed by Sivasagar on Sunday.

He will also be visiting Nagaon and Guwahati on later dates.

This will be the MP’s first visit to Assam after he has been appointed the new chief of the APCC.