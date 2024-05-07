Tinsukia: Two teenagers found dead in village pond in Pengeri  

Digboi, May 7: In a devastating turn of events, the dead bodies of two teenagers were found floating in a pond in Brahmajan village in Pengeri, Tinsukia district.

The victims both 16-year-old were residents of Khatangpani tea estate in Pengeri.

According to sources, the teenagers had left their homes together on May 4. Today, the bodies of the two teenagers were discovered floating in the pond belonging to Sanjeev Bora of Brahmajan village.

Police, with the help of local people, have already recovered both bodies from the pond and sent them for a postmortem.

However, the circumstances surrounding the death of the teenagers remain unclear.

