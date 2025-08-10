Tinsukia students protest arrest of veteran headmaster in POCSO case

Digboi, Aug 10: Tensions ran high at Pengaree Brahmajan in Tinsukia district on Saturday afternoon following the arrest of well-known headmaster Tanka Newar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday.

The arrest, made after a complaint that is currently under investigation, triggered a protest led by students of the ME School, along with a section of guardians and school staff, outside the local police station.

According to witnesses, hundreds of students in school uniforms gathered near the police station entrance, chanting slogans demanding the headmaster's release. Some minor students even addressed the media from the school premises, calling for his freedom and describing him as a "kind and disciplined men-tor" with decades of service to the institution.

One witness, a school cook, said she saw the alleged victim in the headmaster's chamber on Thursday morning, complaining of a stomach ache as classes were about to begin.

"The headmaster, known for personally taking care of students' health, had on several occasions taken ailing children to a nearby pharmacy for treatment, she added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"He has always treated us like his own children. We cannot believe the allegations," said one student, also requesting anonymity.

Others echoed this sentiment, insisting that the headmaster's decades-long career had been free of controversy until now.

School records show that Newar has served for over 25 years, earning multiple awards for academic leadership and extracurricular achievements.

Parents, guardians, members of the school management committee, residents, and several staff members has also expressed disbelief over the allegations, highlighting his role in improving the school's performance and discipline.

In response to the arrest, the school management convened an emergency meeting on Saturday morning to discuss the incident and re-assure parents that student safety remains a top priority.

Officials, guardians, and staff pledged full cooperation with the investigation while expressing confidence in his eventual acquittal.

Police sources confirmed that the headmaster is being held in custody as required under POCSO procedural norms.

"The matter is under investigation. We request the public to avoid speculation and allow the legal process to take its course," a police official stated.

The incident has drawn sharp public attention, ex-posing a divide between le-gal procedure and community sentiment.

For many students, the protest was less about challenging the law and more about defending someone they consider a moral guide.

Meanwhile, police said the accused was booked under case number 21/25, Sections 62 and 68 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 8 of the POCSO Act, and was produced before the court on Saturday afternoon.