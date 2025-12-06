Tinsukia ramps up patta process, orders tea estates to submit worker land data

Doomdooma, Dec 6: The Tinsukia district administration has accelerated groundwork for the distribution of land pattas to tea garden workers, following the recent approval of the Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holding (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The administration has directed all tea estates to promptly furnish updated land-related data of their workers to enable the implementation of the new law.

The directive was issued during a review meeting held at the district commissioner’s conference hall, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sanghamitra Barua, Assistant Labour Commissioner Bhaskar Mili, revenue circle officers and representatives of tea estates were present.

Taking stock of progress on patta allocation, the DC instructed garden managements to submit detailed records of workers employed in their estates, including the extent of land each worker currently occupies.

Revenue officers and circle officers were simultaneously tasked with conducting independent verification to ensure the accuracy and authenticity of the data provided.

This preparatory drive forms a crucial part of the implementation of the amended land ceiling law, which seeks to provide long-awaited land rights to tea estate workers residing in labour lines.

Under the new legislation, eligible workers will receive pattas for the plots they occupy, granting them long-term housing security and addressing a key socio-economic demand of Assam’s tea community.