Tinsukia no longer insurgency hotbed: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 7: Commending the state police for the significant drop in the crime rate, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday highlighted the remarkable transformation in Tinsukia district that once used to be a hotbed of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) insurgency.

During the press conference in Guwahati, CM Sarma narrated how the businessmen requested him to issue a notification allowing them to keep their shops open till midnight while he was on a visit to Tinsukia.

CM Sarma said, “The request to allow shops remain open till midnight is acceptable in Guwahati, however, receiving the request from the people in this district, which used to be the hotbed of insurgency, is quiet remarkable of how much it has transformed. The Tinsukia National Chambers of Commerce handed me an application that we should allow their shops to remain open for seven days a week assuring they will not engage the employees for seven days but instead they will circulate some employees, which means the employees will work six days a week.”

“Apart from seven days a week, they also requested to remain open till midnight which signified that these are no longer any figures but are being supported by people,” he added.