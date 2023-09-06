Tinsukia: Horrific road accident leaves 7 dead, 12 injured

Guwahati, Sept 6: Seven people lost their lives and 12 others sustained severe injuries in a head-on collision between a truck and a Tata Magic at Kakopathar in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Tuesday night.

The horrific incident took place at Bor-Dirak in Kakopathar. The injured people were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh for better treatment. Four of them are currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

As per reports, the driver of the truck was driving in an inebriated state following which the accident took place. The truck driver has been arrested by the Kakopathar police.