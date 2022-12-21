Tinsukia: Gun fight breaks out between security forces and suspected ULFA-I militants

Guwahati, Dec 21: Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was conducted by security forces in the wee hours of Wednesday at Upper Dihing Reserve Forest at Pengri in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The operation was conducted on the intervening night of December 20 and 21, following which four on ground workers (OGW) were apprehended.

During the operation, a gun fight broke out between the two parties which resulted in the death of a civilian in firing from the militant's side, said reports.

As per sources, further operation is under progress.

More details awaited.