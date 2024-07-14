Tinsukia: Father kills infant in fit of rage after argument with wife

Margherita, July 14: A horrific incident took place in Bebejia in Tinsukia district within the Pengeri Police Station jurisdiction after a father allegedly killed his four-month-old daughter with a sharp weapon on Sunday.

According to locals, one Bikram Munda was involved in an argument with his wife when the tragic incident occurred. In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked his daughter with a sharp weapon.

On being informed, the Pengeri Police swiftly arrived at the scene and arrested Munda. The body of the infant was recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination.

According to sources, this is the third such incident in the Penegeri area in the past three months where young children have been killed by their fathers. The locals expressed their outrage over the recurring violence.

Further investigations are underway.