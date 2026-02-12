Tinsukia e-rickshaw driver’s free rides win hearts during HSLC exams

Doomdooma, Feb 12: In a quiet corner of Tinsukia district, where tea gardens stretch to the horizon, and small towns wake gently to the hum of daily life, a young e-rickshaw driver has scripted a story of humanity that is winning hearts across the region.

Pranjal Sonowal, a resident of Talap Tengagaon under the 81 Sadiya Legislative Assembly Constituency, makes his living driving his modest e-rickshaw through the lanes of Talap. But during the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations, he has chosen to steer his vehicle along a nobler route – one defined by service and solidarity.

With the examinations having commenced yesterday, students from the greater Talap-Dangari area are required to travel to Dangari Higher Secondary School, a historic, century-old institution that serves as the only HSLC examination centre in the locality. For many examinees, especially those from modest backgrounds, reaching the centre on time each morning can be a source of anxiety.

Sensing this concern, Pranjal stepped forward with an initiative that has since become the talk of the town. Beginning with the first day of the examinations, he has been offering free transportation to candidates from Talap Tiniali at Balibazar to the Dangari Higher Secondary School examination centre. Every morning at 8 am, his e-rickshaw now carries not just students, but their hopes and aspirations.

The service will continue daily until February 27, when the examinations conclude. Through a simple yet heartfelt appeal titled ‘Zubeen Dar Batere – Free Transportation for HSLC Examinees – From Talap Tiniali to Dangari Higher Secondary School Examination Centre – Yours, Pranjal’, he has invited students to avail themselves of the facility.

Residents of the greater Talap-Dangari area have lauded the young man’s initiative, describing it as both praiseworthy and worthy of emulation. In an age often marked by self-interest and hurried routines, Pranjal’s gesture stands out as a reminder that community spirit is still alive in Assam’s small towns.

His act brings to mind the enduring lines of Bhupen Hazarika’s immortal song, Manuhe Manuhor Baabe – humans are meant for one another. In quietly choosing to serve, and in walking what many have described as ‘Zubeen’s path’ of inspiration and social responsibility, this ordinary young man has become an extraordinary example.

As examination bells ring and answer scripts fill with youthful determination, an e-rickshaw in Talap moves each morning steadily – carrying with it a simple but powerful message: humanity still drives us forward.





