Tinsukia declares 2 villages ASF epicentre, orders culling and 30-day ban on pig trade

Doomdooma, Nov 22: In a bid to contain the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF), the Tinsukia district administration has issued a stringent government order declaring Barauholla and Dimoruguri villages under Makum Development Block as the epicentre of the outbreak. The order, issued by the District Commissioner on November 20, mandates immediate culling operations within the designated infected zone.

As per the action plan for the control and eradication of ASF, a one-kilometre radius around the affected villages has been marked as the infected zone, while all areas within a 10-kilometre radius have been classified as the surveillance zone. Designated officers from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department have been assigned to oversee and enforce the culling operation, with their presence made mandatory throughout the process.

The order further instructs that complete records of the culling operation be maintained and that all measures related to disposal and sanitisation be strictly followed as per the guidelines of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department.

In view of the gravity of the situation, the District Commissioner has directed that all pig and pork-related trade in Tinsukia district remain closed for the next 30 days or until further notice. Movement of pigs and pork products to and from the district has also been completely prohibited during this period.