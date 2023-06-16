Tinsukia DC office employees arrested for extorting money from individuals to provide jobs

Tinsukia, Jun 16: Three employees of Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner’s office have been arrested for offering jobs in lieu of cash.

The three employees identified as Deepak Thapa, Pradeep Tantiya and Anil Moran were arrested during an operation carried out by the Hamren Police.

As per sources the trio allegedly took money from several individuals and in return promised them jobs for the post of peon and security guard.

Hamren police nabbed those accused on Thursday night after receiving several complaints against them.