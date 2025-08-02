Tinsukia Civil Hospital ward girl held for role in alleged illegal adoption of newborn

Margherita, Aug 2: A ward girl working at the Tinsukia Civil Hospital, identified as Jina Gohain, was arrested on Saturday for her alleged role in facilitating the illegal adoption of a newborn baby girl.

Authorities say the infant was handed over to another couple in exchange for over Rs 1 lakh.

The case came to light after Tinsukia District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Satya Narayan Barua filed a First Information Report (FIR) on July 30.

“This is a clear breach of the legal adoption process. I urge the authorities to take appropriate legal action against all direct and indirect participants,” Barua stated in the FIR.

The complaint alleged serious violations of the legal adoption process under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act.

According to the DCPO, the newborn girl was brought to the Tinsukia Civil Hospital on July 25 in critical condition by Shiwji Tiwari (49) and Dharmila Tiwari (50), a couple claiming to be the prospective adoptive parents (PAPs).

The hospital asked the couple to produce valid adoption papers, after which they submitted an unregistered stamp paper with an undertaking and a Mother and Child Protection (MCP) card issued under the National Health Mission.

The documents said the child was born on July 13 to Padumi Moran and Dipjyoti Moran of Miholi Ritu village in Bordumsa, Tinsukia.

Upon further questioning, the Tiwaris revealed that they had received the child from Jina Gohain on July 23. They also alleged that Gohain had demanded over Rs 1 lakh for the adoption.

The DCPO’s investigation found that biological parents Padumi and Dipjyoti Moran had handed over the baby to Gohain on July 23.

Dharmila Tiwari reportedly stayed with the baby at Gohain’s house from July 23 to 25, before the child’s health worsened and they took her to the hospital.

It has also emerged that the baby was born at the Margherita First Referral Unit (FRU) under the supervision of gynaecologist Dr. Sonoth Dutta.

However, the child was discharged without an official letter from the hospital.

A health worker at the Margherita FRU told the press that the mother and her female companion had insisted on an early discharge citing family reasons.

Although the staff objected, senior officials allegedly instructed them to proceed.

In his FIR, the DCPO has demanded strict action against all those involved — including the PAPs, biological parents, and Jina Gohain — for violating adoption laws.