Tinsukia administration briefs candidates on poll code ahead of Assam Assembly elections

Domdooma, March 29: In view of the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections, the district election officer and district commissioner of Tinsukia, Sumit Sattawan convened a crucial meeting on Friday with all 28 contesting candidates and political representatives from the six Assembly constituencies under the Tinsukia election district.

The meeting, held at the conference hall of the district commissioner’s office in Tinsukia, focused on ensuring strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to facilitate free, fair and peaceful elections.

Addressing the gathering, the DEO elaborated on the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, stressing the importance of complying with the MCC in both letter and spirit. Candidates and their representatives were urged to remain vigilant and avoid any violation of the code during the campaign period.

Calling for collective cooperation, the DEO appealed to political parties to maintain peace and harmony in the district. He cautioned against any divisive activities or statements that could incite unrest or disturb public order, and advised candidates to refrain from making provocative or personal remarks.

Highlighting administrative preparedness, the DEO informed that law enforcement agencies, expenditure monitoring teams and flying squads have been deployed across the district to ensure effective enforcement of the MCC. Political parties were requested to extend full cooperation to the administration and police.

Sattawan also drew attention to the use of the cVIGIL app for reporting violations of the MCC and the Suvidha app for obtaining prior permission for rallies, public meetings and other campaign-related activities.

Altogether 28 candidates are in the fray across the six Assembly constituencies under the Tinsukia election district, with five candidates in Sadiya, two in Doomdooma, three in Margherita, five in Digboi, five in Makum and eight in Tinsukia.

Polling is scheduled to be held on April 9, while counting of votes will take place on May 4. A 24-hour control room has been set up at the office of the district commissioner, Tinsukia, to provide election-related information and address grievances. Citizens may contact the helpline numbers 18003453936 or 1950 for assistance.

Among those present at the meeting were the general, expenditure and police observers for the respective Assembly segments, along with senior district officials and election authorities.