Tihu: Locals voice concerns about unregulated traffic point at Natkuchi

Bajali, Dec 30: The absence of traffic police at Natkuchi on NH-31 has turned the route into an accident-prone area, transforming the highway into a potential death trap.

As per sources, locals alleged that the lack of regulation for speeding vehicles near the traffic police point in front of the Natkuchi outpost is a major safety concern.

Residents in the area are particularly critical of the absence of warning signboards along the highway, increasing the risks for thousands of travellers who use this road to access various parts of the Northeast.

Expressing their concerns, a local resident stated, “The unrestrained movement of vehicles on the national highway poses a serious threat as there is always a chance for these vehicles to lose control, resulting in collisions with people and objects along the road. Moreover, the presence of overloaded and speedy vehicles not only endangers lives but also damages roads, as many people have died due to accidents caused by potholes."

As the community grapples with the escalating number of accidents, there is a growing call for immediate attention from authorities to address the critical safety lapses on NH-31 in the Tihu region.