Tiger Threat: Section 144 imposed in Assam’s Kaliabor

Guwahati, Apr 26: In a recent development, prohibitory orders have been imposed in Kaliabor subdivision of Nagaon district on Wednesday due to a tiger threat.

Reportedly, a tiger entered in the Silghat neighbourhood of Kaliabor with two cubs. The animal was seen at a tea garden and prowling the area.

Although no reports of attack or fatalities have been reported, the district magistrate has enforced Section 144 CrPC, which prohibits the movement of individuals near and within the area, for precautionary measures.

The order shall remain in force until the tiger and its cubs are captured.

Moreover, it is alleged that the forest department have made no attempts to capture the tiger and the cubs.

Earlier on Monday, a 7-year-old boy was mauled to death by a tiger in Namrup area of Dibrugarh district.

The incident occurred at Satispur Tea Estate, where the tiger suddenly appeared from a nearby forest and claimed the life of the child.