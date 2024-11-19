Tiger terror grips Assam: Curfew imposed in Kaliabor; one dead in Darrang

Raha, Nov 19: Tiger terror has gripped parts of Assam triggering a curfew in Kaliabor and a death in Darrang district.

The Kaliabor co-district administration imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew (4 pm to 9 am) in villages including Barbhakati, Miribheti, Dhekial, Kotiori, Banipur, Sorubhogia, and Sonari after the Forest Department confirmed the presence of a Royal Bengal Tiger near the Kalang Suti riverbank, on Monday.

“The tiger, reported to have strayed from the Kamakhya Reserve Forest, poses a significant threat to human life. The curfew is essential to prevent potential encounters,” the administration stated in its order.

The movement of individuals in affected areas is strictly prohibited, except for police, forest officials, and government staff on duty.

Local residents have voiced their concerns, urging the Forest Department and state authorities to capture the tiger. The incident highlights challenges in managing human-wildlife conflict in regions bordering reserve forests.

AT Photo: Curfew notification

Meanwhile, a villager died in a tiger attack in Darrang district on Sunday. The victim, Omar Ali (38) of Badir Barali village under Kharupetia Police Station, was critically injured while working in a field near the boundary of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR).

Ali was rushed to Mangaldai Civil Hospital and later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries.

Forest officials believe the tiger involved in the attack had strayed from Orang National Park. Authorities are monitoring the area to ensure the animal’s safe return to the forest.

AT Photo: One died after being attacked by a Royal Bengal Tiger

This incident follows another tiger attack on November 7, when a woman in NC Garapori village under Dhula Police Station sustained injuries.

The twin incidents have heightened anxiety among residents in these two districts. Villagers are calling for immediate measures to capture the animals and improve safeguards in areas close to wildlife reserves.