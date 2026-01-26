Ticket tussle exposes BJP’s internal rift in Hojai ahead of Assembly polls

HOJAI, Jan 25: With the Assam Legislative Assembly elections approaching, signs of internal discord within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have become increasingly visible in Hojai district. The issue of who will get the party nomination for the upcoming election, particularly from the Hojai Legislative Assembly Constituency, has triggered intense internal competition and speculation within the party.

According to reliable sources, more than ten BJP leaders have expressed interest in contesting from the Hojai constituency. However, five names have emerged as the principal contenders and are currently at the centre of political discussion. These include sitting MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh, former BJP MLA and current chairman of the Linguistic Minority Development Board Shiladitya Dev, former Hojai district BJP president Anup Dev, and party leaders Uttam Das and Arjun Mazumdar.

Although Ramkrishna Ghosh and Shiladitya Dev belong to the same party, political observers note a clear division between the two leaders, with both reportedly leading separate camps within the local BJP unit. Among the remaining contenders, Anup Dev is presently serving as co-in-charge of the Dima Hasao district and is believed to maintain close ties with senior State-level party leaders. However, sources indicate that his relationship with the sitting MLA has remained strained, allegedly due to differences over the latter’s functioning. It is also observed that while the sitting MLA reportedly does not enjoy particularly cordial relations with several members of the district committee and other ticket aspirants, former MLA Shiladitya Dev continues to maintain strong connections with party workers, district-level leaders, and a significant section of the electorate in the Hojai constituency.

Amid growing speculation about internal factionalism, MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh, responding to questions during an interview, made several pointed remarks. He stated that allegations claiming that he has failed to carry out development work are not based on facts. He further said that he welcomes constructive criticism, as it motivates better performance, but expressed disappointment over what he described as persistent negative criticism from within the party.

On the issue of lobby-driven politics and internal conflicts, the MLA remarked that such tendencies exist everywhere and may also be present in Hojai, adding that he does not consider it a matter of serious concern. He also highlighted various development initiatives undertaken during his tenure.

However, conversations with voters from rural areas as well as urban parts of Hojai suggest a different narrative, with many expressing dissatisfaction over the perceived lack of visible development. Additionally, allegations have surfaced that several supporters who had extended wholehearted support – financially and organisationally – during the previous election felt sidelined after the MLA’s victory.

Against this backdrop, political analysts believe that if the BJP once again nominates the sitting MLA from Hojai, internal differences within the party could further intensify and potentially become more overt. Since the process of finalising candidates is expected to take another couple of months, political observers and intellectual circles opine that the evolving situation in Hojai needs to watched closely in the coming days.





