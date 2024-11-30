Tibetan Youth Congress bike rally to protest Chinese atrocities in Tibet reaches Dibrugarh

A countrywide bike rally taken out by members of the Tibetan Youth Congress in support of their plea for recognising Tibet's historical independence arrived on Friday in Dibrugarh. The Tibetan activists thanked the government and people of India for their support and highlighted Chinese atrocities in Tibet.

Dibrugarh, Nov 30:

At least 15 Tibetan activists, who arrived at Jhalukpara here en-route to Guwahati, were received by members of the Tibetan community. The bike rally was flagged off on November 22 from Bumla Pass in Arunachal Pradesh.

The rally will cover nearly 20,000 km across the country in about two months. The primary objective of the rally is to expose the atrocities committed by the Chinese regime in Tibet and to oppose its illegitimate rule, which has persisted for over six decades, the activists informed. Tibetan Youth Congress president Gonpo Dhundup, who is leading the rally, told newsmen here that they want to draw the attention of the international community to the ongoing cultural genocide in Tibet, where China is implementing hardline policies designed to systematically eradicate Tibetan culture, language, spiritual heritage, and identity.

Dhundup said the rally is also aimed at expressing our gratitude to the Indian government and the people of the country for providing us refuge for decades. "We express our gratitude for all the support and cooperation rendered to the Tibetan people by India. We also want to request the Indian government to adopt a resolution supporting the historical independent status of Tibet and recognising the historical Indo-Tibet border," he said.

Another objective of the activists is to call upon the international community to take steps to protect Tibet's fragile environment by exerting pressure on China so that the Chinese regime ceases the exploitation of Tibet's natural resources. Dhundup said that after China occupied Tibet, they are contributing to a broader global ecological imbalance by constructing multiple dams and polluting rivers like the Brahmaputra.

"The Chinese government is exploiting Tibet's rich mineral resources under the guise of developmental projects, endangering the environment of the Tibetan plateau and threatening the survival of historically significant sites and monasteries. The damming projects on the Drichu and other rivers in Tibet will have devastating implications for the livelihoods of Tibetans and downstream countries," he said.





