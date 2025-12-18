Thuruk village emerges as offbeat winter paradise in Dima Hasao

Haflong, Dec 18: The picturesque Thuruk village in Dima Hasao district is quietly emerging as an offbeat winter attraction, drawing nature lovers and trekkers seeking an escape from crowded tourist destinations.

Thuruk, tucked deep inside the Borail range, turns into a frosty wonderland between December and January. Thick layers of frost often blanket the village, creating an illusion of snowfall-an unusual sight in Assam that residents fondly highlight to visitors. The dramatic winter landscape, combined with mist-covered hills and crisp mountain air, offers a postcard-perfect setting.

The village is predominantly inhabited by the Biate community, whose warmth and simplicity leave a lasting impression on visitors. Guests are hosted in family homes, where they share traditional meals and spend evenings around the hearth listening to local stories, making the experience a unique one. Reaching Thuruk is a part of the adventure.

The village lies about 90 km from Umrangso by road, and 13 km from Harangajao, a distance many prefer to cover on foot. The trekking route unveils sweeping views of the Borail range covered in dense foliage, small streams and a soothing silence, positioning Thuruk as a promising new destination on Dima Hasao's tourism map.









