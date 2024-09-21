Thunderstorm brings respite to Cachar residents amid severe heatwave

Silchar, Sept 21: A whirlwind thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon brought much-needed respite from the claustrophobic heat and humid conditions in Assam’s Cachar district on Saturday.

The gusty winds and spells of heavy showers brought a huge sigh of relief for the people. However, in its wake, the thunderstorm also caused inconveniences as many tin roofs and tree branches were uprooted and fell on the roads causing trouble to the commuters.

Further, in several areas of the district, power connections have been affected as power lines were snapped. The APDCL authorities were seen in restoration work as well.

For the past few days, people across the state have been experiencing severe heat waves with temperatures touching close to 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the Cachar College Meteorological Center, the temperature in Silchar was recorded at 41 degrees on Friday, making life difficult for the people.

Noted environmentalist Prof Parthankar Choudhury said, “Mercury has reached all-time highest record today (41 degrees Celsius), breaking the past record of 39.6 (on 6th May, 2007).”

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms with lightning in several parts of Assam till September 24.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, issued yellow alert for Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Karimganj, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Udalguri, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Sivasagar, Chirang, Barpeta and Nalbari.

District level Weather Warning for Assam dtd. 21.09.2024 pic.twitter.com/xWLzIq4eoY — Rwfc Guwahati (@GuwahatiRmc) September 21, 2024



