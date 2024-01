Guwahati, Jan 30: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that four districts of Assam are likely to witness thunder with lightning on February 1 and 2.

According to the prediction of Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, the four districts are Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Charaideo.





State wise Weather Warning for NE states dtd. 30.01.2024 pic.twitter.com/7frEeacv3E — Rwfc Guwahati (@GuwahatiRmc) January 30, 2024