Thrills, traditions & tastes: Baokhungri Festival lights up Kokrajhar on Day 2

Kokrajhar, April 13: The second day of the Baokhungri Festival saw lively celebrations of culture, sports, and community at Harinaguri in Kokrajhar on Sunday.

The festival grounds were abuzz with colour and enthusiasm as people from diverse ethnic backgrounds came together to honour the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

The day kicked off with a thrilling hill climbing competition, drawing over 100 participants from Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and West Bengal.

Tourism Department official Achinta Sharma flagged off the boys’ event, while renowned athlete Kunjlata Boro did the honours for the girls’ section.

Adding to the festive spirit was a traditional cooking competition, inaugurated by Saikhong Basumatary, Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

The contest highlighted the culinary diversity of the region, with participants preparing authentic dishes rooted in local heritage.

A vibrant cultural programme, inaugurated by Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, showcased performances by various communities including the Bodo, Koch Rajbongshi, Rabha, Garo, and Bengali groups.













Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma during the festivities (AT Photo)

Their music and dance reflected the unity and shared traditions that define the spirit of the festival.

Held annually on the eve of the Bodo New Year, the Baokhungri Festival marks the last day of the Chaita month.

It is deeply rooted in local belief, with devotees traditionally scaling Baokhungri Hill on Sankranti to offer prayers to Lord Bwrai Bathou, seeking blessings for good health and prosperity.

The festival also includes traditional Bodo sporting events such as Khomlainai (Bodo wrestling), Ghila Gelenai, Dongfang Bukhunai, and Daobo Athing, along with modern competitions like cycling and a half-marathon.

Food stalls lining the festival grounds offered an array of Bodo delicacies, drawing crowds eager to sample the region’s distinctive flavours.