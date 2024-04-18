Three youths from Assam found dead in Meghalaya, family suspects foul play

Goalpara, Apr 18: A shocking incident rocked the state after three youths from Goalpara were burned to death in Meghalaya.

The horrifying incident unfolded in Wagachi in the East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.



As per sources, the trio went to Meghalaya on Wednesday, and the bodies were recovered along with a charred vehicle in the forest area of Wagachi on Thursday morning.



The deceased have been identified as Zamar Ali, Noor Mohammad of Dalgoma, and Shahidul Islam of Kharidhara in Krishnai.



Meanwhile, the family suspected that unidentified miscreants might have torched the three youths along with the vehicle.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.