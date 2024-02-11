Three women from Assam making strides in Science

Guwahati, Feb 11: In a remarkable display of prowess in the scientific community, three women hailing from Assam have earned recognition for their significant contributions in various fields of science. On International Day of Women and Girls in Science Day let’s have a look at how they are making significant strides in the realm of science on both national and international fronts.



Aishwarya Sharma's crucial role in India's Sun Mission



Aishwarya Sharma, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics at Bahona College, has emerged as a vital figure in India's Sun Mission, launched on September 2. Appointed as Joint Investigator Scientist, Sharma has played a crucial role in a key aspect of the Aditya-L1 mission. Notably, she has been the Principal Investigator of the Aditya Telescope since 2015, showcasing her dedication to advancing astronomical research.

Priyanka Das Rajkakati's Antarctic Expedition and Forbes Recognition



Priyanka Das Rajkakati, an aerospace engineer based in France and originally from Dhemaji, Assam, has recently completed a ground-breaking journey to Antarctica. As part of the Homeward Bound program, she joined over 80 women scientists from 18 countries with backgrounds in (science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine) STEMM fields. Enduring the challenges of crossing the treacherous Drake's Passage, known for its formidable waves reaching up to 60 feet, Priyanka demonstrated resilience and determination. Her achievements extend to being listed in Forbes India's '30 Under 30,' an annual recognition of the country's brightest young stars.

Feeling proud that Priyanka Das Rajkakati of Dhemaji, an aerospace engineer based in France, is invited to Modi - Macron dinner tonight. She has done Masters from Supero, Institute of Space and Aeronautical Engineering, Toulouse, France,. My best wishes to Priyanka. pic.twitter.com/XYqXSJyEM1 — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) July 14, 2023







ISRO Scientist Uddipana Kalita

In a remarkable achievement for both the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the hometown of Jamugurihat, Uddipana Kalita, a distinguished ISRO scientist, played a pivotal role in the successful execution of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The team of dedicated scientists, including Uddipana, tirelessly worked around the clock, showcasing their expertise and commitment.

Uddipana Kalita's academic journey traces back to KV No 2, Airforce Station, Tezpur, where she laid the foundation for her future endeavors. Graduating with distinction in Electronics and Communication Engineering from AMITY University in 2012.

