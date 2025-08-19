Three women die after being hit by train during morning walk in Boko

Boko, Aug 19: Three women from a village near Boko in Kamrup district were killed on the spot after being hit by a train near Bamunigaon Railway Station on Monday morning.

The victims-Uttara Das (50), Rumi Das (35) and Karabi Mali (35) of No. 2 Satabari village under Boko-Chhaygaon constituency - were hit by the Guwahati-bound Puri-Kamakhya Express when they were crossing the tracks during their morning walk.

A freight train was also passing on the adjacent line towards Goalpara.

Local residents said that the accident occurred near gate No. 240, where villagers often use a 500-metre paved stretch meant for freight trucks for their morning walk. The women had walked about 300 metres from their village when the incident occurred.

Villagers speculated that the victims may not have heard the approaching ex-press train because of its quieter electric engine. In a coincidence, one of the victims, Uttara Das, had lost her husband in a similar accident at the same spot 12 years ago.

Residents alleged negligence by the railway department, claiming that over 20 people have died in the area. They said that while an underpass was built at the near-by railway gate No. 239, it often remains waterlogged, forcing people to risk their lives via the open crossing.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to and Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated.

Railway personnel also reached the spot soon after the incident.

Speaking about the incident, a railway official said, "We would like to request the public not to venture near railway tracks or cross railway tracks except at authorized places/locations to avoid any unfortunate incident.”