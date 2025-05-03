Three wild elephants found dead in Manas National Park, poaching suspected

Bijni, May 2: At least three wild elephants were found dead on on Friday in Manas National Park under the jurisdiction of the Panbari Forest Range Office.

This incident occurred when the Panchayat poll was underway across several districts.

The incident reportedly took place near the Palengshi beat area of the park, close to the India-Bhutan border and is suspected to be the result of poaching.

“It is really a sad incident. We have come to know that someone killed the wild elephants and also removed their tusks before fleeing the scene,” said Rupam Kumar Das, president of the youth wing of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

Following the discovery, forest officials rushed to the site. A large team from the Panbari Forest Division reached the spot and intensified operations against suspected poachers.

Reportedly, two of the elephants were found dead near Pillar No. 194, along the Indo-Bhutan border, under the Palengshi Beat. One of them was reportedly beheaded by the poacher, who allegedly took the severed head with them.

The third elephant was reportedly killed in an area under the jurisdiction of the Banchum Beat Office.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about the handling of the case by the forest and police departments. .

Officials returning from the site allegedly attempted to suppress the incident, refraining from releasing any photos or videos to the media, raising suspicions of a possible cover-up.

“The forest officials are trying to hide the incident. They have refrained from saying anything to the media as well. Whatever has happened, we want the officials to share the whole story in front of the public,” said Rupam.

The brutal killing of three wild elephants in Manas National Park is a grim reminder of the persistent threat posed by poachers to Assam’s wildlife.