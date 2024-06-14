Three ULFA-I members held in Assam's Tezpur

Sonitpur, Jun 14: In a significant development, the Tezpur police arrested three members of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), including a woman.

As per information received, the trio was arrested at Mission Chariali in Tezpur.



According to Bhaskar Jyoti Bezbaruah, officer-in-charge of Tezpur police station, the three individuals had a nefarious purpose.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Sanjeev Barua, alias Dadu; Bedang Jungchila Ao; and Bhavesh Kalita, alias Kenai.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

