Assam

Three ULFA-I members held in Assam's Tezpur

By The Assam Tribune
Sonitpur, Jun 14: In a significant development, the Tezpur police arrested three members of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), including a woman.

As per information received, the trio was arrested at Mission Chariali in Tezpur.

According to Bhaskar Jyoti Bezbaruah, officer-in-charge of Tezpur police station, the three individuals had a nefarious purpose.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sanjeev Barua, alias Dadu; Bedang Jungchila Ao; and Bhavesh Kalita, alias Kenai.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

The Assam Tribune


