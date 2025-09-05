Three teachers from Dhubri honoured with Governor’s Varishtha Shikshak Samman

Dhubri, Sept 5: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, three retired educators from Dhubri district were conferred with the Varishtha Shikshak Samman at a felicitation programme held on Friday at the Circuit House conference hall.

The honour, instituted by the Governor of Assam, was presented under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dibakar Nath to recognise the contributions of the oldest surviving retired primary and ME school teachers across the state. The initiative acknowledges their lifelong dedication to nurturing young minds and shaping society.

The distinguished awardees from Dhubri included Arati Sen, retired teacher of BC Memorial ME School, Dhubri; Milan Devi, retired teacher of College Nagar Girls’ ME School, Dhubri; and Santosh Kumar Karmakar, retired teacher of 417 No. Giraipar LP School, Bilasipara.

The programme was attended by Santona Bora, ADC (Education), Adit Kumar Sarmah, Inspector of Schools, Dhubri, along with teachers, students, and staff members of IDBI Bank, who joined in honouring the veteran educators.

The ceremony drew heartfelt applause as the community came together to celebrate the lifelong service and commitment of the teachers who shaped generations of learners in the district.