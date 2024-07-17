Three suspected militants killed during police encounter in Cachar

Silchar, Jul 17: In a major development, three suspected militants who were arrested by Cachar Police recently for transporting arms, were killed in a police encounter in Cachar district, sources said.

Sources informed that the incident took place on Tuesday night where some of the police personnel also sustained serious injuries in the incident.

"While the arrested individuals were being taken to reveal locations where more weapons were hidden, they attacked the police. In response, the police fired in self-defense. The investigation is going to uncover further links," said Cachar SP Numal Mahatta.

Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ Assam Chief Minister said, "In an early morning operation, @cacharpolice killed 3 Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur. Police also recovered 2 AK rifles, 1 other rifle, and 1 pistol.”

In an early morning operation, @cacharpolice killed 3 Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur. Police also recovered 2 AK rifles, 1 other rifle, and 1 pistol. @gpsinghips — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 17, 2024



