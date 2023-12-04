Three stone quarry employees rescued from armed abductors in Cachar

Silchar, Dec 3: In what could be a major relief after over 36 hours of intense tension for the families of the three persons who were allegedly abducted from a stone quarry along the Cachar-Dima Hasao inter-district border, credible sources informed that the three persons were successfully rescued from a jungle in the wee hours of Monday.

While the Cachar district police are yet to respond to the details of the rescue operation, credible sources informed that, even as tension heightened following the incident, three people have been recovered now.

Furthermore, a senior police official claimed that militant activity was behind the abduction of the three individuals.

Earlier on December 3, three individuals were abducted at a stone quarry in Assam's Cachar district, following which police started initiated into the matter.