Three Sadiya District Jail escapees recaptured; manhunt on for fourth

Sadiya, Feb 5: Swift police action led to the recapture of three of the four undertrial prisoners who had escaped from Sadiya District Jail don Wednesday, triggering concerns over prison security.

The recaptured escapees have been identified as Huntu Sonowal (27), Nabin Buragohain (23) and Anchan Jyoti Chetia (24).

Confirming the development, the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sadiya, Arunima Bhuyan, on Thursday, said that police teams tracked the escape route and managed to apprehend three inmates by late Wednesday night.

“As soon as we received information about the escape, police teams rushed to the jail. We traced the exact route used by the inmates and followed it. Later, we successfully apprehended three escapees,” the Addl SP said.

The officer added that efforts are ongoing to nab the remaining prisoner, Sashi Deuri.

“One inmate is still absconding. An intensive search operation is underway, and multiple teams have been deployed to ensure his arrest at the earliest,” the Addl SP said.

The escape, which reportedly occurred during the day on February 4, raised alarm among residents, with many questioning how such a breach could take place during the day.

The absence of any immediate official statement from jail authorities further fuelled public anxiety and speculation.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Pulak Mahanta conducted an on-ground inspection of the entire jail premises on Thursday.

Sources said he closely examined the perimeter, reviewed security arrangements, and held a high-level meeting with police and civil administration officials.

Following the inspection, the IGP ordered a thorough investigation into the incident to determine how the prisoners managed to escape and to fix responsibility for any lapses.

Police sources indicated that security protocols at the jail are being reviewed, and corrective measures are likely to be recommended once the inquiry is completed.