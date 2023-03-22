Vigilant sleuths arrest three officials on bribery charges in Assam

Guwahati, March 22: In its drive against corruption, the Assam Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption today apprehended three officials from several parts of the State for indulging into corrupt practices. All the officials were caught red handed while accepting bribe money from common people to get their official work done in their respective departments.

The State vigilance sleuths on Wednesday caught a chief engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation GMC while taking Rs 4000 as bribe in Guwahati.



The accused identified as Indrajit Bora was caught on a complaint lodge by a complainant for releasing his security deposit.

As per sources, the complainant alleged that Bora demanded Rs 4000 for releasing his security deposit, accordingly a trap was laid by the Assam Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, following which Bora was arrested.





In another instance, a Lat Mandal from the Office of the Circle Officer, Baghbor Revenue Circle was also apprehended after he accepted a demanded bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for demarcation of his land. The lat mandal has been identified as Md. Azahar Ali Ahmed.

Earlier, today the team of Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell arrested another Lat Mandal along with a middleman in Assam’s Biswanath Chariali.

The Lat mandal has been identified as Lagan Basowar, who was serving in the office of the Circle Officer, Biswanath Revenue Circle. In the same operation, Rajesh Tanti, a middleman was also apprehended by vigilance sleuths for accepting the bribe and conspiring with the Basowar in the bribery case.





According to the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, 11 such operations were conducted throughout the State, following which 15 persons involved in corrupt practices were arrested so far this month.





