Three MoUs signed for bamboo-based industries in Dima Hasao

Guwahati, Feb 28: In a significant step toward sustainable industrial growth and employment generation, three bamboo-based enterprises signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the state government at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

These investments involve the setting up of bamboo-based manufacturing units in the Dima Hasao district, reinforcing Assam's commitment to green industry and economic development. Rashmi 6 Paradigm Limited, a venture of the Rashmi Group, has signed an MoU with the state government to establish ten bioenergy plants focused on bamboo-based biochar production.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bimal Borah, Assam's Minister of Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises. The Rs 300-crore investment will facilitate the production of high-quality biochar, which supports carbon sequestration, soil enhancement, and emission reduction. The project is expected to generate direct employment for 500 individuals and create over 1,000 indirect jobs. The proposed plant locations include Dima Hasao, Lumding, Tangla, and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), strategically selected to maximise economic and environmental benefits.

On the other hand, Bird-Carts Online Services LLP has committed to invest Rs 39 crore for the production of aloe vera-infused bamboo diabetic socks, hosiery products, and other bamboo fibre-based textiles. This initiative aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly apparel, with an emphasis on health-conscious and high-quality materials. The project is expected to generate direct employment for 260 individuals and indirect employment opportunities for over 2,000 people.

Similarly, M/s Greentech Environ Management Pvt Ltd has signed an MoU to invest over Rs 100 crore for the production of biochar and activated carbon, catering to agriculture, water purification, air filtration, and industrial applications. The proposed facility will have an annual production capacity of 18,000 tonnes of biochar and 3,500 tonnes of activated carbon. The initiative is set to create direct employment for approximately 100 individuals and indirect employment for about 500 people.

It is pertinent to mention that Cane and Bamboo Value Chain Management (OPC) Pvt Ltd (CanBoo) has played a pivotal role in bringing these investments to the bamboo sector in Dima Hasao. Through its strategic partnerships and advocacy, CanBoo has been instrumental in promoting bamboo as a sustainable industrial resource and facilitating business opportunities for bamboo entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, representatives from all three companies met the chief executive member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, to discuss the transformative potential of these projects. They apprised him of the benefits their initiatives will bring to the region, including employment generation, economic uplift, and the sustainable utilisation of bamboo resources.

With strong government support, private sector investment, and community involvement, the Dima Hasao district is poised to become a hub for bamboo-based industries, driving sustainable development and inclusive economic growth.

