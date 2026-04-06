Three missing as boat capsizes in Morigaon; rescue operations underway

Morigaon, Apr 6: Three persons remain missing after a country boat capsized in the Brahmaputra in Morigaon district on Monday.

The incident occurred near Borchapori Ghat in the Moirabari area, where strong winds reportedly destabilised the vessel, causing it to overturn midstream.

According to initial reports, around 16 passengers were rescued.

Search and rescue operations were launched soon after, with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and personnel from local police station deployed at the site.





Later, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams joined the operation, but the missing persons had not been traced till the time of filing this report.

“We were informed that at Borchapori Ghat, a boat with 19 people on board had met with an accident. When we reached, 16 had already swum safely to the bank. Three are missing. We are conducting search and rescue operations,” NDRF official Mridul Rudra Paul said.

He said the vessel was a small country boat, locally known as a tulunga nao, commonly used by residents for daily activities. The passengers were reportedly crossing the river to cut grass.

“Other boats here use safety gear, but this one didn’t,” he added. Locals gathered along the riverbank as the operation continued through the day, with some assisting rescue teams in the search.

Borchapori Ghat serves as a key ferry point for the locals on the Brahmaputra, connecting several villages in the Laharighat block.