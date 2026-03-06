Three MCLAs sworn in as Executive Members, BTC Executive Council strength rises to 17

Kokrajhar, March 6: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Executive Council was expanded on Friday with the induction of three Members of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs) as Executive Members (EMs) at a swearing-in ceremony held at the auditorium of the BTC Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) at Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar.

The newly inducted Executive Members are Maheswar Basumatary, representing the Goreswar (ST) constituency, Lakhi Das, representing the Nagrijuli (Non-ST) constituency, and Karmeswar Roy, a government-nominated member.

With their induction, the strength of the BTC Executive Council has increased to 17 members, further strengthening the council’s administrative structure.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Mukesh C. Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam and Principal Secretary of the BTC.

Several dignitaries and officials were present during the ceremony, including Executive Members Derhasat Basumatary and Moon Moon Brahma, MCLA Jubiraj Basumatary, BTC Additional Principal Secretary Pranjit Kr Wary, along with other secretaries and senior officials of the council.

The induction of the three Executive Members is expected to further streamline administrative functioning within the BTC and support the council’s governance and developmental initiatives in the Bodoland Territorial Region.