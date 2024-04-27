Three killed in elephant attack in Assam's Dhekiajuli

Sonitpur, Apr 27: A tragic incident occurred in Assam’s Dhekialjuli after three people died in an elephant attack during the wee hours of Saturday morning.

As per sources, a person identified as Jatin Tati went out of his residence at around 4 a.m. when the wild jumbo trampled him to death and headed towards the Dhirai Majuli area.



Upon receiving information from the locals, a team of the forest department along with police officials reached the spot to take control of the situation.



Unfortunately, the two forest officials, Kuleshwar Boro and Biren Rabha, also died after the wild jumbo attacked them.



Meanwhile, the elephant, has been kept under the observation of Sonitpur police. Efforts are underway to tranquilize the elephant.

