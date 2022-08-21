84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Three killed as vehicle, truck collide head-on in Cachar

By PTI

Silchar, Aug 21: At least three persons were killed and four others injured on Sunday after a vehicle collided head-on with a truck in Assam's Cachar district, police said.

The accident occurred at around 2 am in the Katigorah area of the district when the collision between the truck and the vehicle, carrying personnel of the Jeevan Misson work, took place, a senior officer said.

"Three persons were killed on the spot. Four were injured and admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital," he added.

PTI


