Three injured as Tata Sumo collides with truck in Cachar

Silchar, March 17: Three people, including the driver of a Sumo vehicle, sustained grave injuries after a collision with a truck in the Narsingpur area under Sonai constituency of Cachar district.

Police informed that the incident took place around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday after the Sumo coming from Mizoram collided with the truck heading towards Mizoram from Silchar.

Police further informed that all the three seriously injured persons have been rushed to Guwahati for treatment.