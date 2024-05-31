Three including minor drown in Hailakandi

HAILAKANDI, May 31: Three people, including a minor, drowned in the floodwaters of the Katakhal River in Hailakandi district. Their bodies were recovered by personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

They have been identified as Ajibun Nessa Mazumdar (70) from Borhailakandi Village Part III, Abdul Hussain Barbhuiya (30) from Appin Village Part II, and Dhrubojit Das (7) from Kalinagar Part VI.

The SDRF personnel also rescued 139 marooned people, including children, and relocated them to safer places.

The water levels in the Katakhal and Dhaleswari rivers are steady now.

According to the district administration in Hailakandi, 14,380 people from 56 villages have been affected by the recent wave of floods. A total of 2,060 people have taken shelter in 14 relief camps spread throughout the district. Additionally, 1,028 houses have been damaged, and 45,743 domestic animals have been affected.

Road communications in Hailakandi have been disrupted due to the submerging of national highways (NHs) and PWD roads in many places. All educational institutions remain closed, as some schools have been submerged by floodwaters.