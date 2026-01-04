Three held in Morigaon after prolonged manhunt in Rs 15-lakh cyber fraud

Morigaon, Jan 4: Three cybercriminals were arrested by Morigaon police in a late-night operation on Saturday at Moirabari village in the district.

The arrested accused have been identified as Muktar Hussain (33), Mostak Ahmed (32) and Baharul Islam (49).

According to police sources, the trio had been absconding for a considerable period and were frequently changing locations to evade arrest.

The arrests were made in connection with Case No. 178/24 registered at Moirabari Police Station under Sections 61(2), 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, read with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Morigaon, Samiran Baishya.

“This arrest is part of our ongoing crackdown against cybercrime. Based on intelligence inputs and sustained investigation, three cyber fraudsters have been apprehended. The accused are believed to have collectively cheated various companies of around Rs 15 lakh,” a police official said.

Earlier, on October 17, Kerala Police, with assistance from Lahorighat police in Morigaon district, had arrested another cybercriminal, Chirajul Islam, who allegedly masterminded a Rs 27-crore embezzlement from the Federal Bank of Kerala.

That operation was conducted under the supervision of Lahorighat Police Superintendent Diganta Baruah following credible intelligence inputs.

A four-member Kerala Police team coordinated with local authorities to trace and apprehend the accused from his residence in Lahorighat.

During the raid, police seized multiple luxury vehicles and digital evidence, including electronic devices believed to contain crucial information linked to the financial fraud.

Several high-value properties allegedly acquired through illegal transactions were also identified.