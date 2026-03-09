Three held after Silchar man dies from Holi day assault in Rangpur

Silchar, Mar 9: Three persons have been detained in Silchar after a man died following an alleged assault by miscreants during an altercation in the Rangpur area on the day of Holi. The deceased has been identified as Sajan Deb.

“Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family, three persons have been detained in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway,” Additional SP (Crime) Rajat Pal said, on Monday.

Deb was allegedly assaulted during a scuffle and sustained serious head injuries in the attack.

He was rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital and kept on ventilator support. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The incident triggered protests in the Rongpur area of Silchar on Sunday following news of Deb’s death.

Angered by the incident, local residents staged a protest by placing the body on the Silchar–Imphal National Highway at Rongpur, near the bridge over the Barak river.

The protesters blocked traffic on the highway and demanded strict action against those responsible for the killing.

The blockade caused major disruption on the highway, prompting the deployment of a large police force to the area.

However, the Additional SP said the situation was brought under control after discussions with the victim’s family members and the protesters.