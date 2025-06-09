Three Gogois must unite to challenge BJP in Assam, says CPI

Nazira, June 9: Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanak Gogoi said that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi should come together to strengthen the Opposition bloc in order to remove the BJP from power in Assam.

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has failed to deal with the urgent issues of the State. He is creating new issues to divert the people’s attention from the pressing issues. The State government has also failed to protect public life and property. It is in this context that Gaurav Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi should come together to strengthen the Opposition bloc in order to remove the BJP from Assam in Assam,” Kanak Gogoi told this reporter on Sunday.

He suggested that Gaurav Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi should focus on framing of an alternative economic programme with the participation of all the Left, democratic and secular parties of Assam.

The State CPI is an ally of the United Opposition Forum, Assam. The Forum, which was formed to defeat the BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections, has been fragile for quite some time, with some partners pointing to infighting over certain issues within the 18-party Opposition bloc, including the Congress, Raijor Dal, and AJP.

The CPI leader said the country is at a critical juncture, with the NDA government trying to rule the country by making a mockery of the Indian Constitution and democracy.

“The NDA government has totally rejected the plurality, secular structure and federal system of the country,” the CPI leader alleged.

Gogoi also said the 22nd triennial conference of the Sivasagar district committee of the State CPI held at Nazira recently passed 11 important resolutions highlighting several key issues facing the district. The meeting decided to launch a stronger democratic campaign in the coming days in support of the party’s demands.