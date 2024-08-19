Three GMCH doctors assaulted by patient’s attendants; five detained

Guwahati, August 19: Three doctors at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) were allegedly assaulted by attendants of a patient on Monday morning, intensifying unrest within the medical staff of the institution.

The incident reportedly occurred during the doctors’ shift in the Surgery Department on the second floor of the Old Building.

The victims, identified as Dr. Dibyendu Chakravarty, Dr. Mahbub Hussain Akon, and Dr. Akash Singh, are currently receiving medical attention.

Five individuals have reportedly been detained in connection with the assault.

In response to the incident, the Office of the Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of GMCH has filed an institutional FIR at Bhangagarh Police Station, demanding immediate and appropriate action against the assailants.

The FIR stated, “At about 9:30 am today, some attendants physically assaulted and misbehaved with our on-duty doctors."

Reacting to the assault, junior doctors at GMCH reportedly announced the withdrawal of their services from emergency duties until 5 pm on August 19, and indefinitely from non-emergency services.

The doctors' association has made it clear that services will remain suspended until their demands are addressed by the authorities.

This incident coincides with nationwide protests led by the medical fraternity, sparked by the heinous crime against a 31-year-old medical trainee in Kolkata.

On August 17, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had already called for the suspension of non-essential services in response to the tragic incident.

The attack on the doctors at GMCH has added fuel to the growing agitation, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced safety measures for medical professionals across the country.