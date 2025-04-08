Three from Assam Startup win big at national innovation challenge

Guwahati, April 8: In a proud moment for Assam’s startup ecosystem, three startups incubated under Assam Startup have emerged as winners of the Startup MahaRathi Challenge — India’s largest innovation challenge for startups.

The event recognised Dream Hives Private Limited (Agritech), Quintinno Labs Private Limited (Electric Vehicles), and GrowHub – Connecting B2B Private Limited (B2B Sector) for their groundbreaking innovations. Each startup received a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. It was held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on April 5.

Dream Hives, the Northeast’s one of the first meaderies, is pioneering a unique path in the agritech sector. The startup produces mead — a traditional honey-based alcoholic beverage — infused with indigenous ingredients such as King chilli, ginger, and pineapple. Their aim is to craft a premium, experiential product that celebrates the region’s rich culinary heritage while catering to modern palates.

Quintinno Labs, meanwhile, has developed QUINT — India’s first portable power bank for electric vehicles. Compact enough to fit in any car boot, it offers a backup charge of 35–40 km, addressing range anxiety and advancing clean mobility in the country.













Divas Parashar of Quintinno Labs Private Limited with Union Minister Piyush Goyal (AT Photo)

GrowHub is creating a transformative B2B e-commerce platform centred around Northeast India. The startup combines advanced technology with ethical sourcing practices to empower local artisans — particularly women — while promoting the region’s vibrant handicraft traditions.









Nilotpala Sahariah of GrowHub – Connecting B2B Private Limited with Union Minister Piyush Goyal (AT Photo)

“This national recognition reaffirms Assam’s position as an emerging hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. We congratulate the winning startups for their achievements and for bringing regional excellence to the forefront,” Assam Startup stated. The initiative, backed by the Government of Assam, has been pivotal in nurturing early-stage ventures across the State.

The awards were presented in the presence of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, entrepreneur and actor Sonam Kapoor, Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Shark Tank India investor Aman Gupta, and Prashanth Prakash of Accel India.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Dhruba Jyoti Deka of Dream Hives expressed his gratitude: “We are honoured to receive this recognition at Startup Mahakumbh. It marks a significant milestone for the Northeast’s first meadery. This dream project aims to bring the unique flavours of Assam and the Northeast to a global audience.”

Startup MahaRathi Challenge is an initiative launched under Startup Mahakumbh 2025, organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in collaboration with industry bodies such as FICCI, ASSOCHAM, nasscom, TiE, IVCA, and Bootstrap Foundation along with Avaana Capital, LetsVenture, HDFC, IVCA, KDEM, and others. The initiative aims to identify and support India's most promising early to growth-stage startups across various high-impact sectors.