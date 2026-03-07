Three from Assam clears UPSC civil services 2025

Guwahati, March 6: Three candidates from Assam – Abhigyan Khaund (All India Rank-187), Abhigyan Jyoti Bora (All India Rank- 570) and Bhaswata Saikia (All India Rank- 777), – have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025.

Among the successful candidates from Assam, Abhigyan Jyoti Bora from Jorhat, a doctor by profession said patience and hard work were more important than intelligence for cracking the examination.

“Instead of intelligence, according to me patience and hard work are more necessary. The quality to sit at the table for hours is more important,” Bora said.

Explaining his transition from medicine to administration, Bora said his experience as a rural doctor motivated him to attempt the civil services.

“While working as a doctor offering rural services, I experienced systemic issues. As a doctor I could only treat one patient at a time, but to resolve the issues at a larger level I got motivated to take up administrative services,” he said.

Bora added that the examination was cleared in his second attempt.

“This was my second attempt. I gave my first attempt while working and missed clearing the prelims by just one mark. That attempt helped me understand that I could take this exam,” he said.

Altogether, nine candidates from the Northeast India made it to the final list this year. Among them, six candidates are from Manipur.

Anuj Agnihotri has topped the civil services examination 2025, results of which were declared by the UPSC on Friday.

Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull bagged the second and third ranks respectively.

Following a rigorous selection process – including written exams held in August 2025 and personality tests concluded in February 2026, the Commission has recommended a total of 958 candidates for appointment to India’s elite administrative and diplomatic services.

The result, released in PDF format, contains the names and roll numbers of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to various civil services across the country.

