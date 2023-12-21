85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Three from Assam bag Sahitya Akademi Award

By The Assam Tribune
Three from Assam bag Sahitya Akademi Award
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Dec 21: In a moment of pride for the people of Assam, three writers from the state bagged the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award.

The Sahitya Akademi announced its annual Sahitya Akademi Awards on Wednesday wherein nine books of poetry, six novels, five short story collections, three essay collections and one literary study have won the prestigious awards.

Among the recipients, writer and academician from Assam, Dr Pranavjyoti Deka, bagged the award for his short story collection, ‘Dr Pranavjyoti Dekar Srestha Galpa’.

Meanwhile, Nandeswar Daimari from Udalguri district won the award for the short story collection ‘Jiu-Safarni Dakhwn’ in Bodo language and Judhabir Rana, from Digboi, bagged the coveted award in Nepali language for the collection of essays ‘Nepali Loksahitya Ra Loksanskritiko Parichay’.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X