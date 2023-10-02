Three fake gold smugglers including woman held in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Oct 2: Hailakandi police on Sunday arrested three Bihar natives, including a woman and seized around 2 kg of gold from their possession in Hailakandi district of Assam.

Based on specific information, the three accused came to Hailakandi for allegedly selling fake gold to a person.

The three accused have been identified as Jamuna Yadav, Ramu Prajapati and Sudama Prajapati.

As per sources, the police seized the fake gold from their possession at Netaji Chowringhee in Hailakandi town.

Further investigation is underway.