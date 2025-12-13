Three factories sealed in Nagaon for polluting river, endangering public health

Raha, Dec 13: Three factories, accused of endangering public health and turning a local river into a dumping ground for industrial waste, were sealed by the Nagaon district administration on Friday.

According to official sources, the factories are reportedly owned by a company named, Nahata and Jain, and were allegedly operating without valid pollution-control clearances, posing a serious threat to the surrounding population.

The pollution, caused by a bitumen–alkatar mixing plant located in the Puronigudam area, has reportedly led to respiratory ailments among nearly 40% of local residents. Despite repeated complaints from the public, action was taken only recently, sources said.

On Friday evening, a district administration team led by IAS officer Tejash Agnihothri, acting under the direction of District Commissioner Debashish Sharma, conducted a raid and sealed all three units.

Explaining the action, District Commissioner Sharma said, “Residents of Puronigudam complained that the bitumen–alkatar mixing plant has created an extremely foul environment. Around 40% of the population is suffering from similar respiratory diseases, and the factories have been dumping their waste directly into the river, causing severe pollution.”

He added that the Pollution Control Board’s consent had expired long ago, yet no action had been taken.

“The Pollution Control Board must act. Plant No. 1 does not have any licence. Two individuals, Rishabh Jain and Nahata, have been running these factories. The district administration has sealed all three units and will initiate strict action against them,” Sharma said.

Warning against violations, the District Commissioner said operating industrial units without regulatory compliance, dumping waste into rivers and endangering public health would not be tolerated under any circumstances.