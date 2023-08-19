Three endangered turtles recovered, two smugglers arrested in Dhubri

Dhubri, August 19: Forest personnel from Dhubri district of Assam foiled a smuggling attempt of endangered turtles across the border between Assam and West Bengal on Saturday. The operation resulted in the detention of two individuals and the recovery of three precious turtles.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Range Officer Kobin Kumar Bora, from the Chagolia account beat, along with other officials, launched a targeted raid on National Highway 17 in Bhaibazar, under the Chagolia area. The operation culminated in the discovery and seizure of three endangered turtles from an E-rickshaw, which were found in possession of the two accused smugglers.

The detained individuals have been identified as Bhaskar Barman (35) and Indrajit Barman (37). Both residents of the Balabhut village under Tufanganj area in West Bengal, the accused were attempting to smuggle the turtles, identified as an Indian softshell turtle and an Indian narrow-headed softshell turtle, across state borders. These species are considered endangered and have become exceedingly rare sightings in the wild.

According to Bora, the turtles were likely to be sold in Gauripur area. Unfortunately, these turtles are often captured by humans, either as bycatch or for their meat and eggs, which are considered delicacies in some regions.

DFO Binod Kumar Payeng revealed that an ongoing preliminary inquiry is being conducted to uncover any potential links or collaborators involved in this turtle smuggling network. As the legal proceedings unfold, the detained suspects have been transferred to the district jail. Meanwhile, the recovered turtles have been released back into their natural habitat within Dhubri.